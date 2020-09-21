The pandemic will make European bonds more attractive than their US peers, economist predicts

U.S. authorities are spending so much that European debt will become more appealing to investors, an economist told CNBC Monday.

U.S. bonds — debt issued by the U.S. Treasury to fund government activities — are traditionally perceived as a safe asset. This means that those who buy U.S. government bonds will have stable returns in the future -- even if these are not very high -- and investors trust the U.S. government will pay that debt back.

However, that could change once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"Debt in the U.S., public debt, is surging much, much more than what we see anywhere in Europe, so the comparison between buying a European bond or a U.S. bond will actually look more favorable in the future," Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, told CNBC's Squawk Box Europe.

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said in September that public debt is set to "rise sharply to 98% of GDP in 2020, compared to 79% at the end of 2019."

The expectation is that U.S. debt will be above 100% in 2021 and reach 109% of GDP by 2030.

Higher public debt levels could make U.S. bonds less attractive to investors given that there is an increased risk that the government could, at some point, struggle to repay some of it. Hence, investors looking for relatively risk-free assets could, in theory, turn their backs on U.S. bonds.