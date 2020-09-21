Snowflake gets its first analyst rating and it's a sell: 'Most expensive name in all tech'

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).
The first Wall Street firm to initiate coverage on Snowflake after the cloud company's big IPO pop slapped a sell rating on the stock and warned of a "violent sell-off."
Shares of Snowflake more than doubled in their first day of trading last Wednesday and continued to swing in the following days. Summit Insights Group said in a note to clients that Snowflake is not a unique company in the enterprise software space and it expects a pullback of more than 25% for the stock.