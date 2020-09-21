UK could see 'mini' national lockdown as coronavirus infections rise

A waitress wearing a protective face covering brings drinks to customers in the late summer sunshine at outside tables in Soho, central London on September 20, 2020.

LONDON — The U.K. could be headed for a second, shorter "mini" lockdown for two weeks to counter a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with other measures including a 10 p.m. curfew and fines for failing to self-isolate a possibility.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly considering another national lockdown to act as a "circuit-breaker" to stop the spread of the virus, according to the BBC. Plans to introduce stricter measures on the public come as daily new infections rise, with almost 4,000 new cases reported Sunday.

The government's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, is expected to give a briefing at 11 a.m. London time Monday on the status of the pandemic and will say the U.K. stands at a "critical point." The U.K.'s Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned on Sunday that the U.K. was at a "tipping point."

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Hancock said "people have got more relaxed over the summer" but "now is the moment when everybody needs to get back" to following the rules.

The government announced this weekend that from September 28, anyone refusing an order to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus could face a £10,000 ($12,960) fine.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for tougher restrictions in London, warning that the city could be just a few days behind other areas of northern England that are under local lockdowns. Khan is meeting council leaders Monday and is expected to recommend a 10 p.m. curfew in the capital, which would see cafes, pubs and restaurants having to curtail trading hours, and for more people to work from home if they can.