With TikTok deal, Walmart could gain 'a front row seat to the next generation of consumers'

TikTok logo displayed on a phone screen is seen with Walmart logo in the background in this illustration photo taken on September 21, 2020. Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Brick-and-mortar giant Walmart may seem like an odd match for TikTok, an algorithm-driven social platform known for hosting memes and viral dance challenges. But a closer look at Walmart's e-commerce and digital media moves shows that TikTok could help it blend the in-store and online shopping experience, while giving it an edge with young Americans. Walmart said Saturday that it has tenatively agreed to take a 7.5% stake of a newly created company based in the U.S. called TikTok Global. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon would get a seat on the five-person board of the new entity. Oracle would become TikTok's cloud provider and a minority investor with a 12.5% stake. The deal puts TikTok Global under significant U.S. ownership, but TikTok's Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, will still have some say in the newly formed company. ByteDance's CEO and founder Zhang Yiming will have a seat on TikTok Global's board. ByteDance investors' shares will transfer over and become TikTok Global shares. If approved, the deal would make official Walmart's relationship with the app, which it already uses as a market research tool. One example is its recently released hot holiday toy list. To help discover what might be popular this holiday season, its buyers turned to TikTok for inspiration. The app is wildly popular in the U.S., with a steep growth trajectory and strong fan following — especially among teens and twenty-somethings. More than 100 million Americans are monthly active users, the company said in late August. That grew by nearly 800% since Jan. 2018, when the application was used by about 11 million Americans. And it's used frequently by its fans: More than 50 million people in the U.S. use it every day, the company said. Walmart, by comparison, has an estimated 1.5 million to 2 million daily purchasers in the U.S., according to a recent research note by Credit Suisse.

A play for Gen Z

Industry watchers say the ties with TikTok could help the big-box retailer sharpen its approach to targeted ads, turn user data into business strategies and establish a relationship with a younger audience. "For legacy brands, like a Walmart, being able to effectively introduce themselves is very important," said Jason Dorsey, president of the Center for Generational Kinetics, who studies Gen Z and millennials. "There's rarely moments where they can engage in such an intensely valued platform and really have a front row seat to the next generation of consumers. That's what this could potentially give them." The deal is not yet done, however, and could get tripped up by government regulators and politicians in the U.S. or China. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he approved the companies' plans, which could avert the app's ban in the U.S. However, it is unclear if Chinese officials will greenlight the agreement. Walmart declined to comment on how it plans to use TikTok, beyond what it said in late August when it confirmed it was seeking a stake and on Saturday when it announced a tentative partnership with Oracle. The retailer originally teamed up with Microsoft on a bid and was competing with Oracle. In a company statement on Saturday, Walmart said it is still finalizing commercial agreements, but plans to provide "e-commerce, fulfillment, payments and other omnichannel services to TikTok Global." It said the partnership will benefit the U.S. with more than 25,000 jobs and "exciting, innovative products for people to enjoy around the world." "TikTok has delighted hundreds of millions of users and creators around the world, and we are looking forward to creating an even more exciting experience for that community," the statement said. "This partnership will provide Walmart with an important way for us to expand our reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace, fulfillment and advertising businesses." Seth Sigman, an analyst for Credit Suisse, said in a research note that the move could help Walmart reach consumers under age 44, a demographic where it has lagged. It could gain new appeal for vendors, too, and that could expand its assortment of brands. Even with a minority stake in TikTok, he likened its significance to the largest deals in Walmart's history: The $3.3 billion acquisition of online delivery start-up Jet.com, which set the retailer on a path for e-commerce growth, and its $16 billion acquisition of the majority of Indian start-up Flipkart, which broke it into a new marketplace and provided insights that it could use in the U.S.

Livestreams of shopping events