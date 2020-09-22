Banks drop, and Oppenheimer analyst says the ‘weak get weaker’

The banks are breaking down again.

The KBE bank ETF, whose holdings include JPMorgan and Citigroup, tumbled more than 4% to begin the week as the group bore the brunt of a broader market sell-off. Banks were also under pressure following a report that more than $2 trillion in potentially illicit funds had moved through the group over two decades.

There's no love lost for Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, who has a warning on bank stocks.

"This is just such a great example that when the macro turns and the market corrects, the weak get weaker," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "I can defend technology on this pullback; I can't defend the banks. They are breaking down from a much weaker structure."

The KBE ETF has fallen nearly 40% this year, while the broader financials sector is the second worst performer In the S&P 500.

"This really exemplifies the difficult market backdrop investors, value investors in particular, have experienced in recent years," Wald said. "They peaked back in 2018, they've been in this massive multiyear decline since then. Now they are trying to base, and I do think that is still in play even with today's pullback, but more is needed."