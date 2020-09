25 September 2019, US: Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon, can be seen on the fringes of the company's novelties event. Photo: Andrej Sokolow/dpa (Photo by Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Bernstein upgraded Amazon on Tuesday, saying it was using the recent pullback to go long the shares after missing the comeback since March.

It was the last major investment firm with a tepid hold rating on the juggernaut stock. Now all 36 major analysts have a buy rating on Amazon, according to TipRanks.com.