Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nike, Stitch Fix, KB Home and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nike — Shares of the athletic retailer soared more than 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected fiscal first quarter earnings. Nike reported earnings of 95 cents per share on revenue of $10.59 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 47 cents per share on revenue of $9.15 billion. Digital sales for the sneaker giant were up 82%.

KB Home — Shares of the home builder popped nearly 4% in extended trading on Tuesday after beating on the top and bottom lines of its fiscal third quarter earnings. KB Home earned 83 cents per share on revenue of $999 million. Wall Street was expecting earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $893 million, according to Refinitiv.

Stitch Fix — Shares on the personalized shopping company cratered more than 14% in after hours trading on Tuesday after reporting a loss of 44 cents per share, 28 cents below analysts estimates for its quarterly earnings, according to Refinitiv. Stitch Fix reported revenue of $443 million, topping the $415 million estimates. Stitch Fix said it has 3.5 million active clients, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

Lululemon — Shares of the athletic retailer ticked more than 1% higher after the bell on Tuesday after announcing the company will restart its stock repurchase program, which was halted due to Covid-19.

Tesla — Shares of the electric car maker rose 1.2% after hours following the stock's 5.6% drop on Tuesday. Ahead of the company's annual meeting of stockholders and Battery Day presentation, CEO Elon Musk said the announcements made "will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022." The highly anticipated event kicks off at 4:30 pm ET.