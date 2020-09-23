Amazon says it didn't build the 'Prime bike' and tells Echelon to stop selling it

Amazon is distancing itself from the $500 "EX-Prime" bike launched by exercise equipment maker Echelon Fitness, after the product was incorrectly marketed as a collaboration between the two companies.

Echelon on Tuesday announced the so-called "Prime bike," calling it "Amazon's first-ever connected fitness product" that was "developed in collaboration with Amazon." The move was widely heralded as Amazon's first foray into the smart bike market and caused shares of exercise bike maker Peloton to fall as much as 6% on Tuesday.

But on Tuesday evening, Amazon denied it was involved in a partnership with Echelon or the "Prime bike." The company has told Echelon to stop selling the Prime bike and change its branding, multiple outlets reported.

Amazon also appears to have pulled the product from its website, listing it as "currently unavailable."