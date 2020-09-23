Grappling with childcare while working from home? How employers plan to help

As employee benefits enrollment season rolls in, companies are weighing new ways to accommodate working parents.

About 4 out of 10 large companies polled by benefits consultancy Willis Towers Watson said they believe the programs they currently have in place do an effective job of supporting these employees.

The firm surveyed 553 U.S. employers, most of whom have at least 1,000 employees, on the week of Sept. 7.

"The reality is that employers have looked at a variety of tactics, considering the pandemic and closed schools," said Rachael McCann, senior director of health and benefits at Willis Towers Watson.

"In terms of back-up care, we're still seeing that only 30% of employers have something in place," she said.

While all working parents are grappling with childcare and juggling their workplace responsibilities, the issue hits low-income families the hardest.

They're less likely to have work-from-home arrangements available to them: Less than a quarter of households with income below 250% of the federal poverty level can do at least some of their work remotely, according to data from the Urban Institute.

Employers know they could do a better job of supporting their workers.

To that end, 30% of the participating employers in the survey either expect to add access to back-up childcare or they're considering it.