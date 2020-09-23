Google Maps will show Covid-19 outbreaks

Google on Wednesday announced a new feature in Google Maps that will show you how many Covid-19 cases there are in particular geographic regions. It pulls in information from Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, and Wikipedia and displays a color-coded map with the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people in a specific area. It will work in 220 countries and territories.

This means you can open Google Maps to see outbreaks in your area, which could be helpful if the disease spreads more rapidly in the fall and winter. You can also use it to see if there might be an outbreak brewing in a particular area before you make holiday travel plans.