Jim Cramer on GoodRx's IPO: Start buying if the stock pulls back a little

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday touted the product and potential of GoodRx, but advised investors to wait a little bit before taking out a significant position in the newly public stock.

The digital health company, which offers prescription drug coupons to customers, closed Wednesday's session at $50.50 per share for a gain of 53%. The stock opened at $46 per share after the company priced its initial public offering at $33 per share.

"GoodRx is a great story. It's got fabulous financials, so, of course, yeah the deal was red-hot," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "I think you can actually nibble at GoodRx tomorrow if we have a pullback," he added. "I actually would like it to come back to the thirties, ideally, down more than $10 from here, and that's not unrealistic when you see how horrible the market is."

Cramer said the company, which was founded in 2011 and ranked No. 20 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 list this year, has a lot of positives on top of its commendable mission of trying to find people lower prices on prescription drugs. He noted that lowering the cost is even an area of consensus between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"But Republicans hate interfering with the free market and Democrats are afraid to govern, so if you want relief from sky-high drug prices, the only help you're going to get is from GoodRx and other companies like it," he said, calling the company the "unrivaled leader" in the space.

It has roughly 5 million monthly average users, he said, while reminding viewers that he personally is a customer of GoodRx, which makes money from the pharmacy benefits managers it works with. Cramer said, "The company estimates that they've saved people $20 billion so far, ... and they've only just gotten started. They saved me $50,000 last year."

GoodRx also has a telehealth component, thanks to its acquisition HeyDoctor, Cramer said, and that bodes well after the coronavirus pandemic led to waves of people turning to digital health services.