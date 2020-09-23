Skip Navigation
Mike Santoli's market notes: Corrections are processes, Apple tussle intense, Nike revaluation

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 19, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - US stocks open mixed, Dow -0.4%, Nasdaq +0.1% (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE | AFP | Getty Images

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

  • Corrections are processes, and usually leave everyone a bit off balance as they move along. Bounces alternating with backslides, one day the market seems in the clear, the next back in the soup.
  • Fitful, inconclusive trading today, Nasdaq digesting its bounce and the S&P 500 wavering a bit before managing to nudge back up into its former upper trading range (which starts above 1% up from where we are now).