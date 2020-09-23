Mike Santoli's market notes: Corrections are processes, Apple tussle intense, Nike revaluation

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 19, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. - US stocks open mixed, Dow -0.4%, Nasdaq +0.1% (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
Corrections are processes, and usually leave everyone a bit off balance as they move along. Bounces alternating with backslides, one day the market seems in the clear, the next back in the soup.
Fitful, inconclusive trading today, Nasdaq digesting its bounce and the S&P 500 wavering a bit before managing to nudge back up into its former upper trading range (which starts above 1% up from where we are now).