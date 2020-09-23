Sweden's high coronavirus death toll could be linked to a mild flu season, chief scientist says

Sweden's chief epidemiologist has partly blamed the country's high coronavirus death toll on mild flu outbreaks in recent winters.

"When many people die of the flu in the winter, fewer die in heatwaves the following summer. In this case, it was Covid-19 that caused many to die," Anders Tegnell, Sweden's chief epidemiologist told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter earlier this week.

'What has now been seen is that the countries that have had a fairly low mortality for influenza in the last two, three years, such as Sweden, have a very high excess mortality in Covid-19," he said, according to a translation provided in The Times newspaper.

"Those which had a high flu mortality rate, such as Norway, during the last two winters, have fairly low Covid mortality. The same trend has been seen in several countries. This may not be the whole explanation but part of it."

Much attention has been paid to Sweden during the coronavirus pandemic because of its controversial decision to not completely lock down its public life and economy. Most of its neighbors, and Europe, did so as coronavirus cases surged in spring.

Sweden's public health agency, in which Tegnell is the chief epidemiologist, instead recommended mostly voluntary measures, such as good hygiene, social distancing guidelines and working from home if possible.

Bars, restaurants, most schools and businesses remained opened, however, and face masks are not widely worn. Sweden did ban mass gatherings and visits to elderly care homes, however, although this latter restriction is due to be lifted soon despite a high death toll from Covid-19 being seen in such institutions.