Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Nike, Twitter, Apple & more

Key Points
  • KeyBanc downgraded KB Home to sector weight from overweight.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Waste Management to underweight from equal weight .
  • Bank of America downgraded American Express to underperform from neutral.
  • BMO upgraded Hasbro to outperform from market perform.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Nike to buy from hold.
  • Pivotal upgraded Twitter to buy from hold.
  • UBS assumed coverage of Apple as neutral.
  • Baird named Tesla a fresh bearish pick.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Tesla to buy from hold.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Western Digital to buy from hold.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

KeyBanc downgraded KB Home to sector weight from overweight

KeyBanc downgraded the home builder after the company posted a big beat on the top and bottom line for its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday and said it momentum was "limited" in the near term.

"KBH's 20.6% gross margin and 27% y/y order growth both exceed guidance and Street expectations, yet we think FY21 momentum is limited near term on community growth, supporting our downgrade, despite favorable operating metrics and a discount to peers. ... .We think KBH's comments on FY21 revenue amid robust 2H20 gross margin supports a favorable FY21 outlook, despite rising input costs."

JPMorgan downgraded Waste Management to underweight from equal weight 

JPMorgan downgraded Waste Management mainly on valuation and possible changes in environmental regulations due to the upcoming election.

"Changes in the tax law could also slow M&A activity, but we still see runway for healthy activity levels in 2020 and into 2021. Additionally, changes in environmental regulations could require greater reductions in greenhouse gases, such as requiring landfill operators to capture more of the methane emissions from landfills."