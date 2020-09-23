Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

Amazon , Apple and Netflix were all down by more than 4% to lead lower the group of tech stocks known as "FAANGM." Facebook slid 2.3% and Alphabet dipped 3.5%. Microsoft pulled back by 3.3%. Those declines added to already steep FAANGM losses for the month.

Investors have faced a slew of headwinds this month, including a rising number of global coronavirus cases and uncertainty around further U.S. fiscal stimulus. Earlier this week, the U.K. said it would impose stricter measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. To be sure, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would not be implementing a second round of lockdowns. On the stimulus front, lawmakers are still struggling to move forward with a new package. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a congressional panel Wednesday that further fiscal stimulus is still needed for the U.S. economic recovery to continue.