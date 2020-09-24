How to navigate volatile markets during retirement

shapecharge | E+ | Getty Images

Volatility can be your friend

First is to accept market volatility, which is relatively common, as a normal part of the process of investing and the best way to outrun inflation, according to Lineberger. "Embrace the volatility because it's why investors are getting paid to own stocks," he said. This means investors should stay calm even through extreme movements such as those seen in 2020. Even though stocks have gyrated in recent months, long-term market returns are still based on the same factors: dividend yields, earnings growth and change in valuation, according to Zach Abrams, a CFP and manager of wealth management at Shaker Heights, Ohio-based Capital Advisors Ltd., which manages around $800 million in assets. In addition, sharp moves down can also be opportunities to buy more stocks and set yourself up for future gains, according to Abrams. "When you're down 35% like we were in March, you get better entry points," he said.

Have the discipline to stick to your plan even when it doesn't feel like the right thing to do. Brad Lineberger President of Seaside Wealth Management

Have an emergency fund

Even if you know volatility is your friend in the long run, financial advisors recommend having a cash emergency fund on hand in case you retire during a market meltdown. If the stock market falls, it's better to spend that money than sell assets at a loss which can't be recouped, according to Tony Zabiegala, chief operations officer and senior wealth advisor at Strategic Wealth Partners, an Independence, Ohio-based firm with more than $500 million in assets under management. "As much as it might pain you to spend that down, it's for a rainy day and there was a monsoon in March," said Zabiegala. This also keeps stock investments in the game for big rebounds, which also happened this year. For example, an investor would have only needed three months to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund this year to avoid taking losses during the March meltdown, said Lineberger at Seaside Wealth Management. This approach would have also kept investments in the market for the record-breaking rebound rally stocks had after March.

Make a plan and stick to it

Financial advisors also recommend that you begin saving for retirement as soon as you can to give yourself the longest runway possible to accumulate wealth. Then, before you leave the workforce to live on your savings, it's a good idea to rebalance your portfolio to guard against risk. "We want to minimize the downside as much as possible," said Zabiegala. "We're trying to get on the kiddie roller coaster after getting off the big boy roller coaster." That means considering your long-term goals for retirement, and rotating assets between stocks, bonds and other investments to strike the right balance. Advisors also note that the traditional portfolio balance of 60% stocks and 40% bonds may no longer be the best bet for retirees. Instead, investors may want to consider shifting that allocation to include other assets such as private equity, commodities and real estate to further manage risk, said Zabiegala.