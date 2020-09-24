Skip Navigation
Live updates: Amazon introduces indoor drone that flies around the house shooting video

Annie Palmer
Jessica Bursztynsky
Todd Haselton

This is a live blog of Amazon's product event where it's expected to announce new gadgets. It typically uses the event to reveal new Amazon Echo, Ring, Fire TV and Alexa gadgets.

Jeff Bezos CEO of Amazon.
Joe Klamar | AFP | Getty Images

Amazon will announce new products during an event streamed to the press on Thursday that starts at 1 p.m. ET.

So far, Amazon has announced several new Echos, security systems for cars (beginning with Tesla), and a wild new drone that flies around your house recording video and doubling as a security camera.

We'll keep you updated with what Amazon announces as the event progresses.