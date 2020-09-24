Asia-Pacific stocks set to decline following overnight drop on Wall Street

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set to trade lower at the open following overnight declines on Wall Street.

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,135 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,070. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,346.49.

Shares in Australia were also poised to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,850.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,923.30.

Investors will watch technology shares in the region after their counterparts stateside saw losses.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 525.05 points, or 1.9%, to close at 26,763.13. The S&P 500 slipped 2.4% to finish its trading day at 3,236.92 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3% to close at 10,632.99.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is also set to release its monetary policy meeting minutes at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

In coronavirus developments, Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday it has begun its phase three trial testing its potential coronavirus vaccine. The firm is the fourth drugmaker backed by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's Covid-19 vaccine program, Operation Warp Speed, to enter late-stage testing.