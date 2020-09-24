Protests erupt around the nation after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Kentucky

A demonstrator in Brooklyn, New York, protests a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge any police officer in the death Brianna Taylor, September 23, 2020.

Protests erupted in Louisville and around the nation after a Kentucky grand jury brought no direct charges against police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

In Taylor's hometown, two Louisville police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night. A suspect was in custody, according to interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder, who did not say whether that person was participating in the protests. Both officers are expected to recover, authorities said.

Hours earlier, prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into the residence of the Black woman's neighbors.

Taylor, who was an emergency medical worker, was at home with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the evening of March 13 when officers raided the residence and fired multiple shots. Police were executing a search warrant for drugs or money related to an investigation involving Taylor's former boyfriend.

Police said they fired shots after they were shot at as they went into the house. Taylor's relatives said Walker fired to defend himself because he believed someone was breaking into the house.

Demonstrators on Wednesday chanted Taylor's name and marched in cities including New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Portland, Oregon. Here are some scenes from the protests.