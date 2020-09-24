Skip Navigation
Protests erupt around the nation after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Kentucky

Terri Cullen@in/TerriCullen@TerriCullen@TerriCullen
Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
A demonstrator in Brooklyn, New York, protests a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge any police officer in the death Brianna Taylor, September 23, 2020.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Protests erupted in Louisville and around the nation after a Kentucky grand jury brought no direct charges against police officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

In Taylor's hometown, two Louisville police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night. A suspect was in custody, according to interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder, who did not say whether that person was participating in the protests. Both officers are expected to recover, authorities said.

Hours earlier, prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into the residence of the Black woman's neighbors.

Taylor, who was an emergency medical worker, was at home with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the evening of March 13 when officers raided the residence and fired multiple shots. Police were executing a search warrant for drugs or money related to an investigation involving Taylor's former boyfriend.

Police said they fired shots after they were shot at as they went into the house. Taylor's relatives said Walker fired to defend himself because he believed someone was breaking into the house.

Demonstrators on Wednesday chanted Taylor's name and marched in cities including New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Portland, Oregon. Here are some scenes from the protests.

Demonstrators react to grand jury decision not to charge officers involved in Breonna Taylor death

Carlos Barria | Reuters

A demonstrator confronts police in Louisville 

Protest in Louisville

Bryan Woolston | Reuters

Demonstrators express anger of grand jury decision not to charge officers

Ben Hendren | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

National Guard deployed in Louisville 

Carlos Barria | Reuters

Police arrest protesters in Louisville

Bryan Woolston | Reuters

A protester is restrained by police in Louisville

Ben Hendren | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Demonstrators react to the grand jury decision

Lawrence Bryant | Reuters

FBI SWAT responds to the shooting of two Louisville police officers

Jeff Dean | AFP | Getty Images

Protests erupt in Chicago

Natasha Moustache | Getty Images

New York demonstrators take to the streets in protest

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Protestors chant Breonna Taylor's name in Los Angeles

Apu Gomes | AFP | Getty Images

In Portland, a drum line played in rhythm with chants of 'Whose life mattered? Breonna Taylor'

Nathan Howard | Getty Images

Demonstrators protest near the National Mall in Washington

Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Hundreds in Denver protest police violence

Michael Ciaglo | Getty Images

A demonstrator is arrested in Louisville

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

