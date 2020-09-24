Ron Insana: For the first time ever, a recession could end with a bear market

With all due respect to the late, and great, Tom Petty, when it comes to today's stock market averages, it's "the weighting that is the hardest part."

It's been widely noted that the mega-cap technology stocks, from Apple to Amazon and from Microsoft to Facebook, are so heavily weighted in the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500, that they have driven those average to new all-time highs, even as the average stock remains down over 3% for the year-to-date.

The mega-caps, account for well over a quarter of the market value of the S&P 500, and even more of the NASDAQ, a concentration of gains we haven't seen since the height of the internet bubble in late 1999 or the energy bubble in the early 1980s.

What's odd about this potential inflection point is that the gains accrued to these stocks occurred in the midst of a pandemic and recession, not in a run-away bull market based on underlying euphoria that typifies love for a particular asset class.

In a very strange way, these stocks all gained value because they not only survived the pandemic but thrived in it, as well.

Amazon, Walmart, Apple and other, more speculative investments, like Tesla and Zoom, were either direct, or indirect, beneficiaries of the fear bubble that kept people home, where these companies were best suited to serve them.

On Wednesday we got a very strong taste of what happens if a medicine emerges that reverses the on-going spread of the Coronavirus and brings us closer to normal and farther from home.

Johnson & Johnson's good news on the launch of Phase III trials for its "one-shot" Corona vaccine sent "stay-at-home," "work-from anywhere" stocks reeling … which, by the way, also happen to be the aforementioned mega-cap names.

Certainly, the accelerating spread of the virus in Europe caused some concerns, but that was not evident in European markets on Wednesday. They were up until Wall Street turned down.