Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Novavax, Costco & more

Here are the companies making headlines in extending trading.

Novavax — Shares of the biotech company rose more than 4% after Novavax announced that it had started a phase three trial in the United Kingdom for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Novavax said the trial would involve up to 10,000 patients over the next four to six weeks.

Costco — Shares of the retailer fell 2.6% after reporting its results for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company reported $53.38 billion of revenue, $1.3 billion above what analysts were expecting, according to Refinitv. Costco also beat earnings estimates, reporting adjusted earnings per share of $3.04 versus $2.84 expected. The company said it had $281 million of expenses related to the pandemic.

Bristol-Myers Squibb — The pharmaceutical stock gained 3% in extended trading after the company announced positive results from a phase three trial of its immunotherapy Opdivo for bladder cancer patients. The trial will continue for the investigators to gather more data.