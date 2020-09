A woman wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, runs with Cruise Ships docked in the background at the port of Long Beach, California on April 11, 2020.

Barclays said Friday it's time to buy cruise stocks because the group is nearing an "inflection point" with a possible lift to the no-sail order next week.

The Wall Street firm upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line to overweight from equal weight, sending shares of the group surging. At the opening bell, Norwegian popped 8.8% while Carnival gained 6.3% and Royal Caribbean was up 4.6%.