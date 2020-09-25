Amazon and three other most loved Nasdaq 100 stocks have seen September slumps

Some of the most loved stocks on Wall Street have had a rough September.

Amazon, PayPal, Alphabet and Facebook — the stocks with the most buy ratings on the Nasdaq 100 — have all fallen by double digits this month as sell-offs brought high-flying momentum names to a halt. For example, Amazon has 44 buy ratings but has fallen more than 12% this month.

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, does not see a pullback as deep as the dot-com bubble for these stocks. However, he does expect the group to fall further.

"These stocks have just become ridiculously overbought, overloved, overowned and overvalued. They got to such extremes at the beginning of the month that they have to work off more than they have already, in my opinion, to really see the kind of bounce or kind of meaningful bottom that a lot of people are looking for," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

He expects these stocks to drop by 5% to 10% more before hitting bottom. Alphabet, for example, would need to fall to $1,350 before it reaches an oversold condition, Maley said. That also marks a key support level since the June lows.