China is set to join FTSE Russell’s flagship global bond index next year

A Chinese national flag seen in front of Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai on September 8, 2019.

SINGAPORE — Major index provider FTSE Russell said Thursday it will add Chinese government bonds to its flagship World Government Bond Index from October next year — a development that will bring billions of dollars of inflows into China.

The inclusion — which will be China's third entry into a major global bond index — comes at a time when investors are hunting for yield in an environment of ultra-low interest rates. Several investors estimated that at least $100 billion will flow into China after its bonds debut on the FTSE Russell index.

"I think this is another important landmark in China's ... internationalization of their domestic financial markets," Ben Powell, BlackRock Investment Institute's chief investment strategist for Asia Pacific, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.

He pointed out that 10-year Chinese government bonds are yielding around 3% which is "a very high number in the global context."