Here are the top 5 U.S. cities for retirement

It's no wonder so many Americans retire down south.

The Sunshine State has four of the top five places for retirement, according to the latest WalletHub Best & Worst Places to Retire report.

"Florida is a tax haven for everyone, but especially for the elderly, so when it comes to affordable living, all of these cities are going to be hard to beat," said Jill Gonzelez, an analyst at WalletHub.

The state has no income tax, inheritance tax or estate tax. That may be appealing for those looking to cut back on expenses when they stop working. In fact, only 27% of Americans said they were "very confident" about having enough money to retire comfortably, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute's 2020 Retirement Confidence Survey.

Yet affordability was just one factor the financial website took into consideration.

It also looked at activities available, such as fishing and golfing; quality of life, including weather and the share of the population age 65 and up; and health care. In all, WalletHub examined 46 different metrics to come up with its rankings.

With the coronavirus pandemic, health care was of particular concern this year.