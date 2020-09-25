Jim Cramer's week ahead: 'Good riddance' to September

The stock market turned in a positive day of trading on Friday, but CNBC's Jim Cramer lamented the string of negative weeks that Wall Street has endured this month.

"We're finally kissing the month of September goodbye next week, and I say good riddance," Cramer said after the market close on "Mad Money."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 358 points, to finish the session up 1.3% at 27,173.96. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6% to 3,298.46 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 2.26% to a 10,913.56 close.

While the Nasdaq was the only of the major stock averages to finish the week higher, climbing 1.1% in the last five sessions, the tech-heavy index has suffered the biggest losses since the beginning of the month. The index is down 7.32% month-to-date, compared to the 4.42% decline in the Dow and the 5.77% decrease in the S&P 500.

The market in September, which is historically a tough month for the stock market, faced further downward pressure from ongoing uncertainty about the trajectory of the U.S. coronavirus response and the nearing General Election, among other things.

Many investors took action in the last string of weeks to protect big gains, especially in tech stocks, that were made dating back to the market's low point in March.

It remains to be seen if the market will quickly rebound from a correction earlier this month or to continue on a downward spiral as market players gauge whether lawmakers in Washington will come to an agreement on more stimulus spending to bolster the economy.

"I don't know if October will be much better, but I doubt it could be much worse," Cramer said.

Cramer presented his game plan for the week ahead and delivered his thoughts on companies as earnings season is set to kick-off.

All projections are based on consensus estimates in Factset: