The speculative bubble in lumber is popping. Here's what it means

An employee looks at hardwood logs stacked in piles in the yard at Superior Hardwoods of Ohio Inc. in Barlow, Ohio.

Investors buzzed the past four months about high flying technology stocks, but the biggest bubble of the summer may have been in lumber futures.

The price of lumber futures skyrocketed to a record high of $928.5 per thousand board feet on Sept. 1, more than triple its levels during its low in April. As lumber mills shuttered closed amid nationwide lockdowns, Americans wanted new and improved houses, causing the price of the building commodity to balloon.

Lumber futures were up more than 130% for the year at their peak in September, but the building commodity is coming back down, albeit to historically high levels.