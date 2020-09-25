Congressional lawmakers worry Trump’s payroll tax deferral will hurt Social Security

The stimulus stalemate has pitted Democrats and Republicans against each other on Capitol Hill.

But another issue — Social Security and its ability to pay retirement, disability, survivor and other benefits into the future — has also created a rift between leaders of the two parties.

Congressional lawmakers gathered on Thursday in a House Ways and Means Committee meeting titled "Save Our Social Security Now."

There, Democrats and Republicans clashed over whether Trump's move indicates a broader plan to permanently eliminate the payroll taxes that fund the program.

Trump put a temporary payroll tax holiday in place through an executive order he signed in August. It allows employers to defer workers' portion of the Social Security payroll tax — 6.2% on wages up to $137,700 — to be temporarily suspended from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. This only applies to workers who make less than $4,000 bi-weekly.

Those taxes would have to be repaid starting in January, though Trump has signaled he wants to permanently forgive those payments if he is re-elected. Based on what the president has said, some worry he wants to do away with payroll taxes altogether.In a clip played during the hearing from a White House press conference on Aug. 10, Trump called the tax holiday a "tremendous saving for people."

"After the election, on the assumption it will be victorious for an administration that's done a great job, we will be ending that tax," Trump said. "We will be terminating that tax.

"On the other hand, the other group wants to raise taxes, and they want to leave it where you pay it."