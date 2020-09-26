Fewer than 10% of Americans show signs of past coronavirus infection, study finds

Jacqueline Dunlap places whole blood samples into a centrifuge to separate plasma for antibody testing at the Bloodworks Northwest Laboratory during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Renton, Washington, September 9, 2020. Lindsey Wasson | Reuters

Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans showed signs of a prior coronavirus infection as of late July, suggesting that the "vast majority" of the population remains susceptible to the virus, according to a large national study published Friday in the Lancet. The researchers arrived at their findings by studying the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies, which the immune system typically generates in response to an infection, in a group of randomly selected dialysis patients across the country. Even people with coronavirus antibodies are not necessarily immune to the virus, as scientists are still trying to understand how much protection antibodies create and how long that protection might last. The finding that more than 90% of the country does not have antibodies is in line with conclusions of another study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has not yet been published, according to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield. Taken together, the two findings indicate that despite the high level of spread of the coronavirus throughout the spring and summer, much of the U.S. has yet to be infected. That means the country likely remains far off from herd immunity, which is reached when enough of the population has developed protection against the virus so that it cannot spread efficiently. "Similar to data from other highly affected countries and regions (eg, Spain and Wuhan, China), despite the intense strain on resources and unprecedented excess mortality being experienced in the USA during the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer than 10% of US adults had formed antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 as of July, 2020," the researchers of the new study said.

The researchers were composed of a team from Stanford University and Ascend Clinical laboratory, which processes lab tests for kidney dialysis patients. They examined blood plasma samples from a randomly selected group of about 28,500 patients across 1,300 centers in 46 states. The study found that about 8% of patients had developed coronavirus antibodies. They noted that the prevalence of antibodies varied across regions of the country, with about 3.5% of patients in the West and more than 27% of patients in the Northeast showing signs of a prior infection. Eli Rosenberg, an epidemiologist at the State University of New York at Albany who was not part of the study, but has conducted similar antibody studies in New York, raised the question of whether the population of dialysis patients truly reflects that of the general population. "It's a huge leap from dialysis to general adults," he said, adding that because of their underlying condition they may be more susceptible to infection and that these patients might have not been able to stay at home to avoid infection. "If you're going to a dialysis center rather than home dialysis, you don't have the luxury of sheltering in March or April."

'How many more deaths?'

Regardless, he said, the study is in line with other findings that the U.S. remains far from herd immunity. "We'd have to experience a lot more illness and death to get to herd immunity and I think it should be morally unacceptable," he said. "If it took 200,000 deaths to get to something sort of like this, I mean, how many more deaths? We're talking a million or north of a million." Most scientists say 60% to 80% of the population needs to be vaccinated or develop antibodies through natural infection to achieve herd immunity, top World Health Organization officials have previously said. Critics of business closures and public health restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus have pointed to herd immunity without a vaccine as a potential solution to the pandemic. However, WHO officials and many epidemiologists have criticized the strategy because it would likely lead to widespread disease and death. The new study comes days after Redfield of the CDC told lawmakers that the majority of the country remains susceptible to the virus. "The preliminary results in the first round show that a majority of our nation, more than 90% of the population, remains susceptible," he said Wednesday at a Senate hearing hosted by the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. "A majority of Americans are still susceptible."

'Long way to go'