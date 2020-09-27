Democrats seek to turn Supreme Court fight into referendum on Obamacare

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after being nominated to the US Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 26, 2020.

Presidential contender Joe Biden and his Democratic allies are seeking to turn President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court into a referendum on the future of American health care.

Trump nominated the Indiana-based federal appeals court judge to the high court on Saturday night, praising her credentials and noting that future cases would decide the "survival of our Second Amendment, our religious liberty, our public safety."

Left unsaid at Barrett's nomination was that the court will hear a case challenging the legality of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature health-care overhaul, as soon as Nov. 10.

Republican-led states backed by the Trump administration have asked the court to strike down the law, which would likely leave tens of millions of Americans without coverage.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would release a replacement plan but has not yet unveiled one. On Sunday, he repeated the pledge in a post on Twitter, saying that it would be a "big WIN for the USA!"

Barrett's confirmation to the court in time to hear the case would give the panel a 6-3 conservative majority and increase the odds that the law gets struck down, though that outcome would still be far from certain.

Barrett's past legal rulings and writings suggest she will be among the court's most conservative members. Her replacement of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to transform the court more than any nomination since Justice Clarence Thomas succeeded Thurgood Marshall in 1991.

In a slew of statements released after Barrett's confirmation became official, Biden and his fellow Democrats made it clear that, with just under 40 days left to go before Election Day, they wanted the fight to be about health care.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the minority leader, said Americans should "make no mistake": "A vote by any Senator for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act and eliminate protections for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions."

"By nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, President Trump has once again put Americans' healthcare in the crosshairs," Schumer said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California declared that Barrett's "nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act."