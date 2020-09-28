Virgin Galactic gets two more buy ratings as Wall Street remains unanimous on space tourism stock

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Virgin Galactic on Monday got its seventh and eighth buy ratings from Bank of America and Susquehanna, respectively, as the space tourism stock continues to have bullish recommendations by all the Wall Street firms that cover it.

In addition to the two most recent recommendations, Virgin Galactic also has the equivalent of buy ratings from Morgan Stanley, Vertical Research Partners, Cowen, UBS, Credit Suisse and Alembic Global Advisors.

"While Virgin Galactic is not yet operational, the company is gearing up to begin serving customers in early 2021. We believe SPCE's growth potential is unparalleled vs. our coverage and the current nascent stages of the company provide investors with a unique entry point into the stock," Bank of America analyst Ron Epstein wrote a note to investors.

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose 14% in premarket trading from its previous close of $16.34. The stock is up more than 42% from the beginning of the year.