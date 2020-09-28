Final UK-EU trade talks begin this week as officials race to seal a Brexit deal

LONDON — EU and U.K. officials are about to start what's meant to be the final round of Brexit trade negotiations before a self-imposed deadline of Oct. 15.

Talks have been stalled over competition rules and fishing quotas for months now, but British officials have signaled there may have been some "positive" developments in the last few days.

"The question is really whether or not they can come up with some agreement on (a) level playing field," Kallum Pickering, a chief U.K. economist at Berenberg, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"I don't think a deal is going to be lost on fisheries," he added.

The U.K. and the EU have been working toward new trade arrangements since March after the former exited the bloc in January. However, Britain stated that talks would only run until December — after which the current zero-tariff regime will come to an end.

In order to get parliamentary approval for any new trade regime before that deadline, both sides have said they would need to seal a deal in October.