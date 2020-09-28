Intermittent fasting doesn't help you lose weight, UCSF study suggests

For seven years, Dr. Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist at The University of California, San Francisco, has experimented with intermittent fasting. The health fad, which restricts eating to specific periods of time, hit the mainstream after a series of promising studies in mice suggested that it might be an effective weight loss strategy in humans.

So Weiss decided to give it a try himself by restricting his own eating to eight hours per day. After seeing that he shed some pounds, many of his patients asked him whether it might work for them.

In 2018, he and a group of researchers kicked off a clinical trial to study it. The results, published on Monday, surprised him.

The study found "no evidence" that time-restricted eating works as a weight loss strategy.

People who were assigned to eat at random times within a strict eight-hour window each day, skipping food in the morning, lost an average of around 2 pounds over a 12 week-period. Subjects who ate at normal meal times, with snacks permitted, lost 1.5 pounds. The difference was not "statistically significant," according to the research team at UCSF.

"I went into this hoping to demonstrate that this thing I've been doing for years works," he said by phone. "But as soon as I saw the data, I stopped."