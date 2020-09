In this illustration is displayed on a smartphone's screen the company logo of Plug Power, which specialises in design and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell systems, is shown on the screen of a smartphone in front of a blue backdrop of the global stock markets and worldwide indices in Frankfurt, Germany, on 12th June, 2020.

Plug Power is poised to continue outperforming as multiple growth opportunities driven by advancements in scale and technology propel shares higher, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients Monday.

The stock jumped more than 11% following the bullish note.