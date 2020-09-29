A Democratic sweep could hit market initially, but effect likely to be short-lived, Goldman says

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to attendees at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning for president in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 23, 2020.

With election day only about a month away, talk of a possible Democratic sweep upending markets on Wall Street is intensifying, but Goldman Sachs believes this fear is overblown.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will square off on Tuesday in the first presidential debate with the former Vice President leading the polls. Many equity investors fear that Biden's policies — a tax cut reversal, higher capital gains taxes and tighter regulations — could lead to lower profits, less economic growth and hence lower stock prices. However, Goldman said the market would only see a short-lived impact even in a blue-wave scenario.