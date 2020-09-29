Skip Navigation
JPMorgan suggests some options plays around Amazon's Prime Day and Apple's new iPhone release

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only). 

Scheduled events for two major tech companies could create an opportunity for options traders to make money off of volatility, JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

Major tech stocks have struggled in September, with some of the biggest names falling 10% from their recent highs, and Wall Street investors have been bracing for elevated volatility around the November election. JPMorgan's note identified several new options strategies to "take advantage" of major events and expected volatility in the markets around the election.