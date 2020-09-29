Stock sell-off may still have a ways to go as election, virus trigger volatility

Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues New York, May 27, 2020.

Tuesday's sell-off and recovery after a three-day bounce signals continued stock market volatility, and the possibility that the correction is not yet over.

The S&P 500 was up, down and then sideways Tuesday. It had declined amid new concerns about the coronavirus spreading in New York, but basically ended the day in a holding pattern ahead of Tuesday evening's potentially pivotal presidential debate.

"Whenever there's a close election, the market tends to go flat or down in the run up, and on a quick and clear resolution, the market tends to rally hard," said Binky Chadha, Deutsche Bank chief global strategist.

Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the polls but his lead has fallen from 10 percentage points earlier in the summer to 6.1 points Tuesday, according to RealClearPolitics average of polls. Biden's average lead had been 6.9 percentage points Monday. Strategists say the debate could be a draw, but if one candidate looks stronger, it could move the market and it could also move the polls.

"If the polls continue to tighten as they have been for the last three months now, you should expect people to buy more protection. You should expect the market to sell off," said Chadha.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said the market was lifted early in the day by a flood of retail orders. "Once those retail orders had been executed, I think the market essentially kissed the 50-day moving average and [was] being repelled from it," he said.

"I'm of the mindset we touch the 200-day moving average before this correction runs its its course," he said. The 200-day moving average is at 3,109, and it is the average of the last 200 closing levels. It is a widely watched momentum indicator and is often a support level when the market is moving lower.