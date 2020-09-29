Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Micron, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & more

Check out the companies making headlines after-hours Tuesday:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — The pharmaceutical company said trial data for its coronavirus antibody cocktail showed it reduced "viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients." Regeneron shares were halted in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology — Micron shares rose more than 1% in after-hours trading after the chip maker reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations. The company posted a profit of $1.08 per share on revenue of $6.06 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of $5.89 billion. Micron also issued stronger-than-forecast earnings guidance for the current fiscal quarter.

Sherwin-Williams — Shares of Sherwin-Williams gained 1% after the bell on the back of stronger-than-expected sales guidance for the third quarter. The company said it expects sales to grow between 3% and 5% for the quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast sales growth of 1.6%. "Demand for architectural coatings has been stronger than expected in the third quarter, led by our DIY, residential repaint and new residential segments," CEO John Morikis said in a statement.

Owens & Minor — Shares of Owens & Minor dropped more than 4% after the health-care logistics company announced a common stock offering worth $150 million.