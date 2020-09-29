Treasury yields fall ahead of U.S. presidential debate

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning as investors monitored stimulus discussions and awaited the first debate ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

At around 2:20 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped 1.04% to trade at 0.6561%. In the meantime, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by 0.57% to trade at 1.4149%. Yields move inversely to prices.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will participate in a televised debate tonight — the first before U.S. voters head to the polls in November.