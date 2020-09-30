'Imagine Caucasus becoming another Syria?': Armenia’s president pleas for urgent international support

At the call of the CCAF (Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France) several hundred people belonging to the Armenian community in France gathered near the Azerbaijan Embassy in Paris, France, on September 29, 2020, to protest against the war that broke out in recent days in Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey.(Photo by )

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian issued a stern warning to the international community on Wednesday, as tensions flare between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Imagine Caucasus becoming another Syria?" Sarkissian told CNBC's Hadley Gamble from Yerevan.

"The international community has to realize that if you don't interfere now, then Caucasus will become another huge problem," Sarkissian cautioned.

Fighting broke out on Sunday between former Soviet republics Armenia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus, a disputed region that provides transit routes for oil and gas to world oil markets.

The clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are the worst since the 1990s. The mountainous enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but it has been under de facto Armenian control since the early 1990s. It declared independence from Azerbaijan in 1991.

The fighting entered its fourth day on Wednesday, with Armenia's president saying there had been nearly 100 deaths so far. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan declared martial law on Sunday.