NFL postpones Titans-Steelers Week 4 game after positive Covid-19 tests

Malcolm Butler #21 of the Tennessee Titans knocks the ball away on a deep pass to Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The National Football League postponed the Tennessee Titans versus Pittsburgh Steelers game for its upcoming Week 4 schedule due to eight positive Covid-19 cases.

The NFL said Sunday's game, scheduled for a 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff would be "rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily Covid-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible," the league said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the NFL said the Titans returned positive tests from three players and five other team personnel. The team played the Vikings in Week 3, in a 31-30 win. The NFL said both clubs would suspend "in-person club activities."

With the both clubs unable to practice, the NFL also faced concerns about competitive fairness as the clubs' opponents had access to team facilities and able to have in-person practices. As of now, it appears the NFL allow the Vikings contest against the Houston Texans to stand this weekend.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Vikings said they haven't received any positive tests, but the team did close its practice site.