Asia-Pacific stock set to trade mixed following overnight Wall Street gains

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed start on Thursday, with multiple major markets in the region closed for holidays.

Futures pointed to a higher open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,395 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,185.12.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,813.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,815.90.

On the economic data front, the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey is set to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Thursday for holidays.