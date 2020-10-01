Asia-Pacific stock set to trade mixed following overnight Wall Street gains

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were set for a mixed start on Thursday, with multiple major markets in the region closed for holidays.
Futures pointed to a higher open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,395 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,290. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,185.12.
Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,813.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,815.90.
On the economic data front, the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey is set to be out around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.
Markets in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan are closed on Thursday for holidays.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 329.04 points, or 1.2%, to close at 27,781.70. The S&P 500 added 0.8% to end its trading day at 3,363.00, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7% to close at 11,167.51.
The moves on Wall Street came as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to strike a coronavirus aid deal. The two will continue talks as they try to craft a fifth package that could pass both chambers of Congress.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.886 in a week that has seen it decline from levels above 94.2.
The Japanese yen traded at 105.43 per dollar after seeing levels above 105.6 against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7171 following its rise yesterday from levels below $0.715.
What's on tap:
— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.