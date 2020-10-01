In bid to tackle pollution, England bans plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds

A ban on plastic straws, cotton buds and stirrers in England came into force on Thursday, in the latest attempt to mitigate the effect of plastic pollution on the environment.

There are some exemptions to the newly-introduced measures: people with certain medical conditions and disabilities will be able to ask for plastic straws at restaurants or pubs, and can buy them from pharmacies.



According to the government, an estimated 4.7 billion plastic straws, 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds and 316 million plastic stirrers are used in England each year. A large number of these end up in the ocean, it said, harming wildlife and the environment.



A number of outlets had already started to move away from these types of products before England's ban came into force. Many restaurants and bars, for instance, have replaced plastic straws with paper ones, and switched plastic cutlery and stirrers with biodegradable versions.

In a statement issued alongside the government's announcement, Laura Foster, head of clean seas at the Marine Conservation Society, welcomed the ban.

She said the society's annual "Great British Beach Clean" indicated that the number of cotton bud sticks littering British beaches was falling. On average, 31 cotton bud sticks per 100 meters of beach were found in 2017, she explained, compared with just eight per 100 meters on English beaches in 2019.

"This reflects that many companies have already made the switch away from plastic, in cotton buds and other items, something we need to see more companies doing," she said.