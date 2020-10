A British Union flag, also known as a Union Jack, right, flies with other European Union (EU) member state flags outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said it had sent a letter of formal notice to the U.K. over its plan to override the Brexit divorce deal, marking the first step in legal proceedings.

It comes after U.K. lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial Internal Market Bill earlier this week, despite some ministers admitting the legislation could lead to the country breaching international law.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.