Google says it will pay publishers $1 billion for news in next three years

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 22, 2020.

LONDON — Google said it will pay publishers around $1 billion for news over the next three years.

The pledge was announced by Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai in a blog post on Thursday.

"I have always valued quality journalism and believed that a vibrant news industry is critical to a functioning democratic society," Pichai said.

News publishers including Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and German media giant Axel Springer have been calling on Google to pay them for their content for almost a decade but the search giant has refused up until now.

Google plans to pay publishers to create and curate content for a new mobile product called Google News Showcase, which will initially go live in Brazil and Germany before it is launched in other countries. Publishers including Der Spiegel and Die Zeit in Germany and Folha de S.Paulo in Brazil have signed up to be part of the rollout program.

"The business model for newspapers — based on ads and subscription revenue — has been evolving for more than a century as audiences have turned to other sources," Pichai said.

"The internet has been the latest shift, and it certainly won't be the last . . . we want to play our part by helping journalism in the 21st century."