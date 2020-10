A man walks a dog in the shade away from the midday sun past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in Manhattan, during hot weather in New York City, New York, U.S., August 11, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Bank of America identified a number of stocks as high conviction bets for the quarter ahead after a rough September muted some of the market's recent gains.

The firm released its quarterly top ideas list on Thursday, and it included some long picks and short ones. The calls were spread across nine industries.