Stocks and bonds look 'more interesting' in Asia than in the U.S., Credit Suisse says

SINGAPORE — Investors should look at Asia instead of the U.S. when it comes to stocks and bonds, an investment strategist told CNBC this week.

"Given the election risk in U.S. and more expensive valuations, I think the Asian markets look more interesting – (there is) strong economic recovery, strong earnings and much cheaper valuations compared to the U.S. equity market," said Suresh Tantia of Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse.

Economic data from China has been "quite encouraging," and the coronavirus pandemic is largely under control in other North Asian markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, he said.

"That has allowed the economic recovery to continue," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Thursday.