Traders wear masks as they work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues New York, May 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis shouldn't have much impact on the fundamentals for stocks and Friday morning's sell-off was not warranted, some strategists said in early reactions.

Trump announced early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus, leading to a sharp drop in futures contracts tied to the U.S. market. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 500 points at one time.