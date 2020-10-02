Trump's coronavirus diagnosis unlikely to prompt 'sympathy vote' ahead of election, political analyst says

People wait in line to cast their ballots in-person for the November 3rd elections at the early voting Chicago Board of Elections' Loop Super Site in Chicago, Illinois, on October 1, 2020.

LONDON — President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis is unlikely to move the needle ahead of next month's presidential election, a political analyst told CNBC on Friday.

Trump, 74, and first lady Melania Trump, 50, have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating. It comes just 32 days ahead of the presidential election, prompting world stocks to slide as market participants await further clarity on a variety of different scenarios.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a letter that the president and first lady were "both well at this time," before adding that he would provide updates on any future developments.

"I don't think really that anything is going to have a big impact in terms of changing the polling numbers in favor of Trump or Biden at this point," Cailin Birch of The Economist Intelligence Unit told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.

"There is definitely a possibility that we could have a little bit of a sympathy vote coming through for Trump," Birch said. "But … I'm not sure, given his approach to the virus … plus the fact that the U.S. political spectrum is just so deeply polarized and entrenched, that it will have any real sort of impact."

Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic has been sharply criticized, although the president has touted his own management of the health crisis. At a campaign rally in Ohio late last month, Trump claimed the disease "affects virtually nobody."

In testing positive for coronavirus, Trump has followed in the footsteps of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65.

To date, more than 34 million people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide, with more than 1 million related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.