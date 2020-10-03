The White House hoped testing would keep the coronavirus out — but it didn't

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures towards a Abbott Laboratories ID Now Covid-19 test kit during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 30, 2020. Michael Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The White House has for months relied on frequent, rapid coronavirus testing to keep its officials and staff safe, but President Donald Trump's diagnosis shows how testing alone cannot stop the virus. Public health specialists, including Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, who leads the U.S. testing effort, have long emphasized that testing alone is not a public health intervention. It should be implemented, they've said, alongside strategies like masking, social distancing, washing of hands and the quarantining of suspected patients. The White House, however, has relied largely on the screening of all staff and visitors of the White House for the virus with a rapid turnaround test. Trump and other administration officials have used frequent testing as a justification for why the president and his officials often don't need to wear masks or socially distance. "I put a mask on when I think I need it," Trump said Tuesday at the presidential debate. "Tonight, as an example, everybody's had a test and you've had social distancing and all of the things that you have to, but...I wear masks when needed." Alex Azar, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, doubled down on the president's comments even on Friday, after Trump announced he had tested positive. "The first family and the protective aspect around the president is a different situation than the rest of us because of the protocols around the first family," Azar said at a congressional hearing when asked about the president and his family not wearing masks. He added that most Americans should follow all public health guidance, including mask wearing and social distancing.

Testing not a replacement

While screening has caught some infected people without symptoms before they entered the White House, it's not a perfect way to keep the virus out and epidemiologists who spoke with CNBC said they're not surprised the virus has sneaked past the system. "I don't think any experts recommend that you use medical screening tests as a replacement for social distancing, or masks, or other kinds of mitigation efforts," Dr. Ben Mazer, an anatomic and clinical pathologist at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said in a phone interview. "They all think this should be done in combination with masks, social distancing and all the other recommended measures." Dr. Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist at Northwestern University compared the White House's testing strategy to that of different sports leagues. Despite frequent and widescale testing, both Major League Baseball and the National Football League have seen infections among their ranks, she said. But the NBA, she added, has successfully kept the virus at bay by not only testing, but also keeping their players quarantined in the so-called bubble. "Testing doesn't make you immune and testing doesn't eliminate the virus," she said. "No single strategy is probably ever going to be successful completely on its own."



The White House, in a statement to CNBC, said its procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices both at the White House complex and while the president is traveling. "In addition to encouraging social distancing, readily available hand sanitizer, regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, and recommended facial coverings, those in close proximity to the president continue to be tested for COVID-19 to ensure exposure is limited to the greatest extent possible," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

Abbott ID Now